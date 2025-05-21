The Realities of Healthcare Workers on the Palestinian Frontlines

Workers treating a wounded boy at the Women Federation Hospital, West Bank

More than 80% of hospitals and healthcare institutions have been rendered non-operational due to the consequences of the Israeli war

Despite these challenges, the medical staff remain at the front lines. They face unprecedented humanitarian and health challenges. Palestinian medical staff, including nurses, make tremendous efforts under extremely harsh conditions. They bear the responsibility of caring for patients and the wounded. This results in many challenges and difficulties, including the following:

Continuous work in dangerous and unsafe environments, under the threat of bombing.

Exposure to immense psychological and physical stress due to long working hours and caring for large numbers of casualties.

Displacement and restrictions on movement, which hinder the movement of medical personnel. Additionally, the blockade has restricted the entry of necessary medical supplies and equipment, resulting in severe shortage of medications, medical supplies, and essential equipment needed to provide proper care.

Severe shortages in the number of medical personnel, including doctors and nurses. This is caused by displacement and forced migration.

Additionally, injuries among the staff, enormous pressure on the healthcare system has led to a significant reduction in the number of available medical personnel, especially nurses.

Considering these difficulties and harsh conditions, we see an urgent need to send a clear message to the free world and friends through trade unions, calling for more support and assistance in exerting pressure to stop the war and stand by the healthcare workers, including medical staff and nurses. They deserve support and recognition for their dedication and courage in facing these difficult circumstances.

The call to the international community and humanitarian organizations include:

Collaborating to exert pressure and find ways to provide protection for healthcare workers and ensure their safety in their fields of work in accordance with international agreements, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Launch campaigns to provide urgent support for the healthcare sector in Gaza by supplying necessary medications, equipment, and medical supplies.

Rally international organizations, human rights institutions, and the World Health Organization to work on finding ways to facilitate the movement of medical personnel, deliver supplies, and lift the restrictions imposed on Gaza.

Working together to support professional training and development programs for medical staff, particularly nurses, to enhance their capabilities, especially under these conditions. And focus on the themes of working in emergency and unsafe environment.

Cooperating and searching for funding sources to provide psychological and social support to healthcare workers who are dealing with different traumatic experiences as a result of this.

Supporting healthcare workers in Palestine, especially nurses, supports the right to health and life under international and local law. It is an investment in the resilience of the Palestinian community. It strengthens their ability to recover in the face of ongoing genocide and mass killing that has lasted more than a year and a half now.