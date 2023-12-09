Decolonising labour regimes

Problematising racism in labour regimes

Decolonisation, anti-racism and labour regimes

Contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance have their roots in slavery, colonialism and imperialism, which sought the denial of social, political, and economic rights according to race, class, caste, gender, sexuality and geography in order to advance the European capitalist imperialist project. In addition to seizing control over natural resources in vast swathes of the world, Western imperialism sought to gain control over human labour, through slavery and when slavery was abolished, through other means of controlling and ensuring access to cheap and often forced or coerced labour on a massive scale. Addressing root causes of racism therefore needs an understanding of the historical and contemporary relationship between capital, the construction of racial (and other) hierarchies and capital’s imperative to control labour for the purposes of profit and wealth accumulation.

This paper attempts to look at some of the work that has been done by anti-racist and decolonial scholars and activists globally to offer propositions as to (i) why racism and white supremacy (as a legacy of slavery, imperialism and colonialism) remain entrenched in the global political economy and (ii) how the resurgence of both overt and covert racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance are constitutive of neoliberal globalisation. The paper uses the United Nations World Conference Against Racism’s formulation of “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance[ii]” to capture the many forms of discrimination and othering[iii] that persist, even in contexts where we may not be speaking directly about white supremacist racism, or as coined by bell hooks[iv], “white supremacist imperialist capitalist patriarchy”. The concern of this paper is to understand racism as structural and integral to neoliberal capitalism just as it was to imperialism, and in turn to view the re-mainstreaming of supremacist, xenophobic and chauvinist ethno-nationalist-religious fundamentalist narratives into macro-political discourses as a pillar of the neoliberal project. The argument of the paper is that contemporary manifestations of racism, discrimination and xenophobia across the globe cannot be viewed separately (eg. as a ‘tribal conflict’) but as a manifestation of an enduring racial capitalism[v]. Much as we consider ourselves to be a ‘post racial’ global community in reality, we are still in Anibal Quijano’s ‘colonial matrix of power’[vi] also referred to as racial capitalism.

Ruth Wilson Gilmore explains:

“Racial capitalism, which is to say all capitalism, is not a thing, it’s a relation. However, if we look back through the history of capitalism as it developed, we see that the understanding that those who own the means of production had of their differences from those whose labour they exploited were understandings that we can recognize today as racial practice. So, all capitalism is racial from its beginning—which is to say the capitalism that we have inherited, that is constantly producing and reproducing itself—and it will continue to depend on racial practice and racial hierarchy, no matter what. This is another way of saying we can't undo racism without undoing capitalism.[vii]”

Trade union and worker movements globally were at the forefront of liberation struggles to end these systems of oppression, discrimination and inequality whether in the forms of capitalism, colonialism, imperialism or apartheid[viii]. Across the colonised world, liberation struggles were waged and political revolutions were realised in the form of mass strikes over brutal exploitative working conditions, in which (i) colonised peoples protested the dispossession of their land, livelihoods and natural resources and coercion into colonial waged labour and (ii) the labour exploitation of the dispossessed was justified on the basis of race and gender under the imperialist claim of ‘a civilising mission’ over a four hundred year period. Trade unions, workers, civil rights and liberation movements considered that decolonisation and the attainment of workers’ rights as human rights were inseparable.

These struggles were finally victorious in overthrowing a global system of labour exploitation in the post-World War II era by entrenching new norms, rules and principles in international law, from the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 to the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to All Colonial Countries and People[ix]. UN Treaties and Conventions, which constitute what we understand today as ‘international law’ have gone a long way to criminalising racial discrimination, particularly institutional forms of discrimination and xenophobia. The 1969 UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination states that: ‘any doctrine of superiority based on racial differentiation is scientifically false, morally condemnable, socially unjust and dangerous, and that there is no justification for racial discrimination, in theory or in practice, anywhere.’[x]

With regard to racial discrimination in the world of work, other international conventions have included:

ILO Convention 97 on Migration for Employment (1949)

ILO Convention 111 on the Prohibition of Discrimination in Employment (1958)

ILO Convention 100 on Equal Remuneration (1965)

International Covenant on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights

UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (1975)

Through these many struggles, racism and racial discrimination have become socially unacceptable and legally impermissible in all spheres of life. Apartheid— “an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime” was decreed a crime against humanity by Article 7 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, 1998. This demonstrated how the international community, under pressure from social movements’ struggles and shifting global public opinion was determined to delegitimise any form of organised racism and racist discrimination by States. In 2001, the UN World Conference on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance took place in Durban, South Africa and resulted in the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Plan of Action[xi].

A record of progress and denial

These various international treaties do not necessarily transform realities on the ground in eliminating racism, but they are important in establishing common norms and values against which countries can measure themselves and each other, and against which citizens can hold States to account. As a marker of progress, they indicate a desire to address human rights violations, and the role played by racism in those violations--and to legally hold States responsible and accountable in addressing racism. However, changing the everyday reality of inequality, discrimination and exploitation means that groups that enjoyed historical unearned and undeserved privileges and entitlements have to be willing to—or be forced—to give those up. And this, in the famous words of Frederick Douglass,[xii] is a long and endless struggle:

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to, and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

While many rights issues are seen as contentious, questions of racism and racial discrimination seem to trigger a peculiar set of sensitivities; no person or group wants to be called racist, and yet the reality of racism persists, even as most people or groups vehemently deny being perpetrators of racist practices and indeed are deeply offended by any such accusations! The unequivocal normative victories of civil rights, decolonisation, feminist and worker movements, and the horrors of the Holocaust within Europe’s own borders exposed white supremacy and racism for the aberrations that they are, forcing the Global North to finally shift from hundreds of years of supremacist imperialist rule, to one where people and nations transacted on the basis of a notional non-racial, non-sexist and non-classist egalitarianism.

But the very fact of making racism and discrimination a taboo subject has also made it difficult to tackle the ways that racism has endured to protect a system of race, gendered, class or caste hierarchies and to perpetuate an imperialist capitalist system that is built on and has profited from inequality and discrimination over centuries. Racism exists and is alive and well but, bereft of legitimising “civilisational” legal, moral and institutional scaffolding to sustain it, those that benefit from racialised, gendered and class hierarchies have had to find more sophisticated ways to justify a system of privileges, entitlements and exclusions and ‘othering’ that enable and reinforce a global system of dispossession and exploitation on one end and supremacy and accumulation at the other.

Racism in an era of post-racialism

As racism and racist practices have become more and more taboo, its systemic role within a system of imperialist capitalism has been erased, or to be more precise, camouflaged. Racism more often than not, has come to be seen as a set of unpleasant behaviours and attitudes of some backward individuals and fringe groups that have refused to catch up with the enlightened, progressive, liberal ideals of post-World War II where human rights, equality, opportunity and mobility are accessible to all regardless of their race, gender and sexuality, ethnicity, caste, class or location. Indeed, the world convinced itself that it had entered a ‘post-racial’ era—in the North because laws had been passed that prohibited racism and, in the South, societies had rid themselves of racism by getting rid of colonialism. Racism therefore has been treated as a residual but dying problem—the exception rather than the rule—to be eradicated as new and better educated enlightened generations were born.

Kehinde Andrews, one of a long line of contemporary anti racist, decolonial and feminist scholars to lay waste to the illusion of post-racialism:

“If the greatest trick the devil pulled was convincing the world he does not exist, then the proudest achievement of Western imperialism is the delusion that we have moved towards beyond racism, that we are in a post-racial society. We are assured that the real people losing out are not minorities, or those in the underdeveloped world, but White people who are left behind by a changing world. It is multiculturalism, immigration and globalization that are all conspiring to hold White people down. In this climate, the right have even managed to hijack the legacy of Martin Luther King.”

Racial capitalism therefore finds its way to survive by inventing an Olympics of the Oppressed behind a veil of a post-racialist society which de-historicises racial oppression. In addition, racial capitalism redefines racism not as the structural or political economy question that it is (as articulated in the UN Conventions cited above) but as an individual or social problem of specific behaviours, cultures and attitudes. Antiracist and feminist scholars have pointed out that racism is not only systemic, but also and always has been primarily political-ie about power and control. As Alana Lentin[xiii] explains, racism is not simply a result of natural human responses to difference, but rather the outcome of a political process of racialisation:

“Racialisation is the process through which the supposed inferiority of Black colonised, non-whites and non-Western people is constructed. Today, the idea of xeno-racism describes the fact that, in the post-Communist era, racism against white, Eastern European immigrants in the West follows the same patterns of racialization. Today’s global racism divides the rich and the poor worlds and is no longer a simple black-and-white issue.”

Racism persists because

racialisation persists

Racism also persists because it serves a purpose for those in power, as a system to help them maintain their power. Racism alongside other forms of ‘othering’ is foundational to bell hooks’ “white supremacist capitalist patriarchy” referenced above:

“We can’t begin to understand the nature of domination if we don’t understand how these systems connect with one another. Significantly, this phrase (imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy) has always moved me because it doesn’t value one system over another. For so many years in the feminist movement, women were saying that gender is the only aspect of identity that really matters, that domination only came into the world because of rape. Then we had so many race-oriented folks who were saying, “Race is the most important thing. We don’t even need to be talking about class or gender.” So, for me, that phrase always reminds me of a global context, of the context of class, of empire, of capitalism, of racism and of patriarchy. Those things are all linked — an interlocking system.” [xiv]

The myth of post-racialism and the conventional wisdom that the world has moved towards a non-racial multicultural global, liberal, harmonious ‘rainbow village’ was dealt its most recent blow with the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The nature and circumstances of the killing of George Floyd means that the term ‘lynching’[xv] would be more accurate. By the time of George Floyd’s murder, the Movement for Black Lives, popularly referred to as #BlackLivesMatter[xvi] had been seven years in existence (2013) brought about by a similar and repeated extra-judicial killing of Black men, women and non-binary persons in the United States by the police or self-appointed vigilante White anti-crime enforcers, who almost without exception went unpunished for their crimes. What was exceptional about George Floyd’s murder is that rather than being interpreted as one in a series of isolated incidents particular to the US context, it laid bare the extent to which racism—ie. racial persecution--remains pervasive across the globe, manifested by the ways in which Black people, people of colour, migrants, Indigenous people and other marginalised, minoritized, colonised and oppressed groups continue to find themselves not only exploited and discriminated against, but also policed, criminalised, incarcerated, or killed in order to perpetuate their exploitation.

Going back to the quote from bell hooks, racism, white supremacy, capitalism, imperialism and hetero-patriarchy work together to keep capitalist domination intact. Too often movements have fought each of these separately from the other, and this is as true of trade union and worker movements, as it is in the feminist and anti-racist movements described by bell hooks. Just as feminists have found resistance within largely heteropatriarchal trade unions to take action on questions of gender equality, so too have anti-racist activists found resistance in considering the racial dimensions of worker struggles and the list goes on from one form of injustice to the next.

The time is long overdue to put racism, white supremacy, xenophobia and their hate filled offshoots back to the front of the global policy agenda.

Back to decolonisation

The 1970’s onwards saw the emergence of what is commonly known as post-colonial studies or postcolonialism by scholars of the Global South. Many of the questions that we pose about contemporary manifestations of racism find answers in the theoretical work that has been done to define, understand and analyse ‘the post colony’ or ‘post-coloniality’. This cross disciplinary field covers questions of economics, politics, social relations (including labour, gender, agrarian reform, culture, literature. “Postcolonial scholarship has been integral to the exercise of opening out and questioning the implied assumptions of the dominant discourses by way of which we attempt to make sense of the world we inhabit.”[xvii] In similar vein, the decolonial intellectual movement has brought the concept of ‘coloniality’ that has further developed thinking around the post-colonial condition. While they may seem to be isolated in the ivory towers of academia, in reality these intellectual schools have been instrumental to a new generation of ‘grassroots’ youth political activism that put decolonisation at the centre of its calls for social justice and change.

The South African #FeesMustFall and #RhodesMustFall movements were a catalyst in problematising decolonisation and “the myth of liberation” ie. the enduring racism of settler colonialism and global inequality in post-apartheid as the focus of their struggles. Writing about the #FeesMustFall movement in South Africa, Katlego Disemelo[xviii] unpacked their demands as follows:

“Our protest is not just about “one thing”, even if that ubiquitous hashtag suggests otherwise. It is inherently intersectional, spanning various yet interrelated socio-political and economic issues. It is, firstly, about access to equal and quality education. It is about teasing out the ever-so-confusing intricacies of class relations in post-apartheid South Africa. It is about eradicating the painful exclusions and daily micro aggressions which go hand-in-hand with institutional racism within these spaces.

And it is also about laying bare the failures of the heterosexual, patriarchal, neoliberal capitalist values which have become so characteristic of the country’s universities. These may seem like disparate ideological positions. They aren’t. They all address the conditions of structural disenfranchisement under which many non-white and non-privileged students and outsourced workers languish on a daily basis in these institutions. The #RhodesMustFall, #OpenStellenbosch, and #FeesMustFall student movements, to name just a few among countless others throughout the country, have all been galvanised by the need for access to those opportunities through which we can improve our lives and those of our loved ones.”

#FeesMustFall is of particular interest to this discussion on racism, white supremacy and labour regimes – the students’ movement was not simply about the failure of higher education to live up to its post-apartheid promise of access, equity, equality and reparation, but also about the neoliberalisation of higher education, where universities had outsourced their cleaning and ground services to the labour brokerage system, leaving these workers—whom the student demonstrators identified with as family or community members—in situations of precarious and racially abusive employment, even in the post-apartheid dispensation. This was a context that easily demonstrates the notion of coloniality – or more precisely ‘the coloniality of power’.

The coloniality of power – the political economy of racism and racial capitalism

Latin American scholar Anibal Quijano coined the phrase ‘the coloniality of power’. Quijano proffers that two historical processes constituted the new model of power in the Americas with the advent of European imperialism[xix]:

“One was the codification of the differences between conquerors and conquered in the idea of “race,” a supposedly different biological structure that placed some in a natural situation of inferiority to the others. The conquistadors assumed this idea as the constitutive, founding element of the relations of domination that the conquest imposed. On this basis, the population of America, and later the world, was classified within the new model of power. The other process was the constitution of a new structure of control of labour and its resources and products. This new structure was an articulation of all historically known previous structures of control of labour, slavery, serfdom, small independent commodity production and reciprocity, together around and upon the basis of capital and the world market.”

The term coloniality of power refers to the fact that even after colonialism, this Eurocentric model of power has endured and has sustained a global hierarchy of superior (European/white/Western) and inferior (the rest) which still structures relations between capitalism and labour, through a machinery of racial and gender discrimination. Racism cannot be tackled without an understanding of its political-economic centrality within capitalism – rather than simply seeing it as an undesirable social or cultural phenomenon that can be addressed through behavioural or legal changes. Globalisation has entrenched these divisions of labour between a racialised ‘centre and periphery’ which now operates beyond the former colonial metropole of the Global North, but within the Global South as well.

According to Quijano, in addition to control over labour, the colonial matrix of power seeks to exercise control over knowledge and subjectivity, over gender and sexuality, over institutions of authority, over resources and economy based on Eurocentric, white supremacist, patriarchal domination.

Nelson Maldonado Torres describes the expanse of coloniality thus:

“Coloniality is different from colonialism. Colonialism denotes a political and economic relation in which the sovereignty of a nation or a people rests on the power of another nation, which makes such nation an empire. Coloniality, instead, refers to long-standing patterns of power that emerged as a result of colonialism, but that define culture, labour, intersubjective relations, and knowledge production well beyond the strict limits of colonial administrations. Thus, coloniality survives colonialism. It is maintained alive in books, in the criteria for academic performance, in cultural patterns, in common sense, in the self-image of peoples, in aspirations of self, and so many other aspects of our modern experience. In a way, as modern subjects we breathe coloniality all the time and everyday. [xx]”

The theory of coloniality of power has travelled widely in the Global South as it brings together an understanding of all the levers of control that have allowed Western/white supremacist political, economic and cultural hegemony to endure and expand. It is a particularly useful framework for understanding how to tackle racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance within social justice movements that wish to see a global labour regime transformed in an intersectional, decolonial, feminist, emancipatory, liberatory and internationalist way. For example, labour relations under capitalism have tended to understand ‘workers’ as those who are waged (historically men) and working in formal labour markets. This definition does not account for why a large number of groups who do provide labour and are vital to the economy, are excluded from being counted as workers (for example ‘housewives’), and why policy and legislation stubbornly refuses to recognise ‘workers’ beyond a rigid narrow set of categories.

Tackling the blind spots and taboos of a false post-racialism

The gains of anti-racist struggles have changed the destinies of generations and have won the victory of making racism socially and politically reprehensible. However, the persistence of racism has shown the fallacies of a dominant narrative of ‘post racialism’. Post racialism denounces racism, but simultaneously creates a taboo about talking about, naming or describing racism in its new forms, as well as creating blind spots to its very real, structural roots in the capitalist/neoliberal political economy. Anti-racist scholars such as Angela Davis have pointed out, ‘racism is constitutive of capitalism’ and have coined the term ‘racial capitalism’ to emphasise this fact. So why do we leave out race when we speak about capitalism? These taboos and blind spots to the structural nature of racism in an imperialist capitalist global political economy have been responsible for some of the failures in successfully tackling racism in real life, despite the many sincere commitments to anti-racism in social movements.

Work done by postcolonial, decolonial, anti-imperialist and intersectional feminist scholars, activists and movements provides a basis for new theories of change to create genuine non-racist, anti-racist and socially just futures. In the Global South, but increasingly in the Global North, organising for decent work and labour rights means for a large part organising outside the traditional workplace, connecting dots by looking at how white supremacy, imperialism, capitalism, neoliberalism, globalisation and heteropatriarchy weaponise race, gender and sexual orientation, caste, indigeneity, religion, citizenship, migration status etc to regain control of labour regimes through dispossession, precarisation, exploitation and accumulation. Connecting those dots is also indispensable for mobilising what might seem like a disparate array of oppressed workers to find common cause. Understanding and learning the vocabularies of racism, strengthening our racial literacy in both the North and the South, admitting to the need to both decolonise and depatriarchalize our own practices in working with each other is indispensable to making our struggles more effective.